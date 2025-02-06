CINCINNATI — Summertime is coming, even if it feels far away, and amusement parks across the state are looking to fill their seasonal jobs.

Kings Island will hold a week-long hiring blitz between Feb. 15 through Feb. 22 where they hope to fill more than 5,000 open positions.

Job opportunities include positions for ride operators, lifeguards, sales associates, park services attendants, security associates, food & beverage associates and registered nurses, safety technicians and EMTs.

Hourly pay ranges between $14 and $23 per hour for those 16-years-old or older based on experience, prior service and position.

Kings Island associates receive free admission to the park and all other Six Flag parks, discounts on park food and merchandise. They also have exclusive park events for associates, ride nights, reward and recognition programs and a cafeteria offering discounted meals.

The park will kick off its hiring week with an open house on Feb. 15 at Kings Island International Restaurant from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. where candidates, and interested parents, can learn about the different departments, positions and employee perks. Candidates will have an opportunity to apply and be hired that day.