FRANKFORT, Ky. — More than a dozen new experiences are joining the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, growing opportunities for visitors worldwide to enjoy the commonwealth's signature spirit.

This includes new distillery offerings and satellite trails while bringing the Bourbon Trail to 60 stops in 27 Kentucky counties. The Bourbon Trail has been a significant tourism driver for the Bluegrass State since its launch in 1999 and draws more than 2.5 million annual visitors.

"As bourbon tourism continues to thrive, our members are creating more opportunities for the world to experience the heart and soul of America's spirit in a variety of ways that meet every visitor's interests," said Colleen Thomas, Kentucky Distillers Association vice president of operations. "What began as a small group of distillers has now grown into an ever-expanding bucket list destination with global appeal."

"Each new addition is more than a stop on a map. It's a celebration of Kentucky bourbon's rich history and proud heritage."

According to a release, more than 80% of all Bourbon Trail visitors come from outside the commonwealth. Bourbon is a $9 million economic and tourism driver for Kentucky, generating more than 23,100 jobs with $2.2 billion in salaries and benefits.

Eric Gregory, KDA president, said he does not believe bourbon tourism will be affected by the threat of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods and consumer trends.

"Kentucky is the one, true and authentic home for bourbon," Gregory said. "While we keep breaking attendance records, there are plenty of people around the world who have never made the pilgrimage to the Birthplace of Bourbon — and many more who are planning to return."

Learn more about the Bourbon Trail and its experiences at www.kybourbontrail.com.