GULFPORT, Fla. — City officials in Gulfport are struggling to get permits issued to all its residents dealing with flood damage.
More than 100 residents packed a post-storm recovery information session Wednesday night.
City manager Jim O’Reilly said about 670 structures were flooded by Hurricane Helene last September. But he couldn’t say how many permits still needed to be issued.
O’Reilly admits the permitting process has been a problem.
“We’ve had some long delays regarding permitting,” O’Reilly said. “We’re trying to streamline the process. We’re working with FEMA to what’s acceptable in the National Flood Insurance Program.”
Residents used the meeting to describe the variety of problems they are having getting their damaged homes rebuilt.
“I had an inch and a half of water and it’s four and a half months,” said resident Diane Hartmann. “And I still can’t live in my unit. It’s ridiculous.”
City leaders say they added two reviewers to their staff this week, which should help speed up the permitting process.