ORLANDO, Fla. — Leaders from the consulates of Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Colombia met Thursday afternoon to host a press conference, discussing the details of an upcoming trade show between the countries and Central Florida.

This comes just days after President Donald Trump agreed to a 30-day pause on his 25% tariff threats against Mexico, one of the United States' largest trading partners.

The LatAm Trade Show Orlando and Port of Tampa Bay 2025, will take place on Feb. 11, 12 and 13. According to Colombian consul Cesar Felipe González, the show aims to promote business opportunities between Mexico, Colombia and the Dominican Republic with the U.S. in sectors like agriculture, technology and health.

"Certainly, any effort that goes forward to strengthening the ties between not just two, but four countries in this case, will be having a positive impact on any other field,” González said.

This is the first year the United States will also have a delegation participating in the event, and organizers say the goal is to foster valuable business connections with Florida.

“Share commerce. We share not only shared border, we share families too. And we see a lot of things us as a region," Mexican consul Juan Sabines said after the conference. "We are the most powerful region in the world and economic side, more than the union, more than them. This is the first place in the whole world. That is the reason we'll have an alliance to work together."

Sabines also said that last week, officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) visited the consulate and assured him they will not go into schools or churches.

“We called with ICE about the risk, especially for the kids, because many people say, ‘Don’t go to school, because ICE will be there inside of the school,’" Sabines said. "No, they said, 'No, we are not looking for anybody in schools ... The children are safe in the schools ... and churches too, they are a safe place.' I am in peace about that, and they say they are looking for all the people who have criminal records.”

He added that the Mexican consulate in Orlando is offering free immigration consults to Mexican nationals from Monday to Saturday.