SANDUSKY, Ohio — Summertime is coming, even if it feels far away, and Ohio amusement parks are looking to fill seasonal jobs.

Cedar Point is preparing for the 2025 season which begins in May by hosting a hiring blitz between Feb. 15 to Feb. 22.

There are a variety of positions to be filled including positions for ride operators, lifeguards and aquatics, security, food & beverage, hotels and maintenance.

“Our seasonal associates are the true driver of our mission to make people happy throughout the season,” said Colleen Brady, assistant general manager of Cedar Point. “There’s a position for every skill level, whether it’s on the front lines or behind the scenes, and each helps us deliver an amazing experience for guests from all over the world.”

Pay ranges between $13 and $17 for those 16-years-old or older based on experience, prior service and position. Employees receive benefits including discounts of park food, marchandise, rewards, recognition programs, associate park events, ride nights, a cafeteria with discounted meals and free admission to any Six Flags park. On-site housing is also available for those who qualify.

Cedar Point will have open house hours at the Cedar Point Hiring & Training Center, 2206 Cleveland Road West in Sandusky, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Candidates can apply and be hired the same day.

For more information, click here.