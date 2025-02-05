MENASHA, Wis. — The sound of cutting, grinding and sanding wood can often be heard in Randy Schrader’s workshop. The 70-year-old Menasha man said he’s been making wooden decoys for about 60 years now.

“When I was a youngster, my grandfather made decoys, and he taught me how,” said Schrader.

He first learned to make duck decoys, but over the years, perfected the craft of creating sturgeon decoys. His passion for the sport of sturgeon spearing began early as well. At the age of 5, his father took him out spearing and asked his toddler son to watch the hole while the elder Schrader made them lunch.

“I’m watching the hole and all I remember is, dad, dad, dad. A sturgeon came right underneath my feet, about 2 feet below the ice. My dad turned around, he dropped the frying pan on the floor with the hamburgers, took the spear and speared the fish,” said Schrader. “I’ll never forget that my entire life and I’ve been hooked ever since.”

He makes over 200 decoys every year out of scrap pine wood. For those going out on the ice with his creations, one thing is for sure.

“None of my decoys are identical. Everyone is different. They never come out the same,” said Schrader.

He works around knots and cracks, and paints each piece individually. They all do have the same goal in mind, however: to attract sturgeon to the hole.

“The colorful stuff, white decoys, yellow decoys, everybody has their own color,” said Schrader.

Lake Winnebago sturgeon biologist Margaret Stadig said everyone has their own method to attract a fish to their specific location, including coffee cans and toilet seats.

“They’re kind of like toddlers. Shiny, new, interesting, something that they haven’t seen. They’re just very curious fish,” said Stadig.

That’s why Schrader’s decoys are in high demand. His daughter speared a 59-inch sturgeon last year using one. And even at the age of 70, he and his brothers are still chasing his dad’s largest haul, which was over 100 pounds.

“The biggest one he ever got was 113. Every one of us boys is trying to get one bigger than dad and none of us have,” laughed Schrader.

On cut-in days before the season officially opens, he can be found selling decoys from his pickup truck at local fishing clubs and taverns.

“I just love doing it. It gives me something to do,” said Schrader.

He started passing the tradition on to his own grandson, who helped sand a Wonderbread-colored decoy this past summer. Schrader continues to innovate his designs and color patterns.

“I come up with different colors every year. I think, ‘Geez, that would look kinda neat.’ Well, I paint a couple of them that way and we put them in the hole and by God, one of us will spear a fish off of it,” said Schrader.

The tradition rolls on for Schrader and his family, who will be out on the ice once again this season, hoping a sturgeon gets lured in by one of his decoys.

The sturgeon spearing season runs Feb. 8-23 or until harvest caps are met.