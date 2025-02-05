TAMPA — A federal judge has extended a ban on President Trump's executive order to freeze federal grants, loans, and other financial assistance programs.

Since that order was issued last week, there has been confusion regarding who would be affected, especially for business owners receiving disaster loans from the Small Business Administration.

The United States Office of Management and Budget has stated that these loans are not currently impacted.



Most SBA loans are not issued directly by the federal government but are funded by private lenders.

Jennifer Winchester is the CEO of Playground Pro, a company that builds custom playgrounds.

After three years of steady business, her company took a significant financial hit due to several hurricanes.

“A lot of our business was pushed back or canceled,” said Winchester.

Spectrum News first connected with Winchester in December as she sought a loan for her business’s recovery for the second time. Following the depletion of funds in October 2024, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) secured additional funding to continue providing disaster loans in response to hurricanes Milton, Helene, and Debby.

“It was very nerve-racking,” said Winchester.

A potential freeze on those funds was a nerve-racking experience for her and thousands of other businesses that applied for disaster relief.

The United States Office of Management and Budget has since stated that these loans are not currently impacted. As we interviewed Winchester, the deposit for the SBA loan was finally made into her account.

“I’m really excited. I already have plans for the money,” said Winchester, who has been waiting for the funds for four months.

After the storms turned her life upside down, she’s ready to rebuild stronger than ever.