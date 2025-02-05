OSHKOSH, Wis. — It was a damp wintry day outside the Bildt facility in Oshkosh.

Inside, Lokwamte Nasoro was working on one of dozens of bathroom modules being built for a health care provider in Florida.

What You Need To Know Bildt is a division of The Boldt Group



It specializes in industrial construction in an an indoor, controlled environment



The company plans to grow in the coming years

“We installed the whole bathroom tiling,” he said. “They expect everything to be really good and we have to be careful with every tile we put in.”

Nasoro has been with Bildt, which is part of The Boldt Company, for 10 months.

“It’s more quiet compared to the job site where there’s a lot of people in one area. You have to switch around with the other trades, which is kind of crazy, but in here, it’s just you and your partner doing your job. I like it in here. It’s mostly focusing on what you’re doing.”

Boldt has been in modular construction for years. It recently launched Bildt as a dedicated division.

This type of industrialized construction combines construction and manufacturing applications. It’s aimed at trimming costs and speeding the build process.

It’s also creating careers at Bildt.

Allison Knautz, The Boldt Company’s labor relations workforce development manager, said the business has employees from a diverse range of backgrounds.

It works with nonprofit organizations like EmpowHER, World Relief, Forward Service Corporation and youth apprenticeships to build its workforce.

“This facility provides individuals who are maybe non-traditional in the construction workforce to have that successful career and longevity in it as well,” Knautz said.

Many construction businesses and trades are seeking people for open positions, a need that’s driven in part by the retirement of older workers.

In the coming years, Bildt anticipates growing and expanding its workforce.

“This is ever-changing. We’re learning new products, new experiences all the time,” Knautz said. “It’s really individuals who are are able to grasp new skills and also help facilitate training and support their peers.”

Melanie Taylor, Bildt’s vice president of manufacturing, said much of the company’s work right now is focused on health care. That is expected to expand.

“We can build a clinic here in our manufacturing facility; build the whole thing in a controlled setting — higher quality, higher safety — and then ship the entire building out to that site and assemble it in just a few days,” she said. “Then there’s maybe a month of finish work and that product is ready to turn over to an owner.”

Nasoro, who went to Fox Valley Technical College and has worked on job sites, has learned and refined a number of different building skills working at Bildt.

“I feel like my future is bright,” he said.