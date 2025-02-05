LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Humana, the Louisville-based insurance provider, plans to sell its downtown tower at 500 W. Main St., said a spokesperson for the company.

The tower has been the company's primary location since 1985. Humana previously announced in Feb. 2024 it planned to close the office and move operations to the Waterside building at 101 E. Main St. and the Clocktower building at 123 E. Main St., a process the company said would take approximately 18 to 24 months.

"Since that announcement, Humana has been working closely with Mayor [Craig] Greenberg's office, community officials and other city agencies to identify potential future uses for the Humana Tower property," the company said in a statement. "As a next step in this process, Humana Tower and adjacent properties on the 500 block of W. Main Street will be placed on the real estate market in the coming weeks. We are hopeful that a suitable new owner will be found so that the property can continue to be an asset to Downtown Louisville."

Humana said it plans to "remain a strong anchor" and provide a positive economic impact for downtown Louisville. The company said the new location will offer employees modern facilities and amenities. When it first announced the move, Humana said the Waterside building is 40% larger than the tower while the adjacent Clockwork building houses a health and well-being center. The Waterside location also has company-owned parking.

"We look forward to seeing our employees thrive with the high energy and creative opportunities of a centralized campus," Humana added.

The transition comes as Humana recently transitioned to a new chief financial officer, appointing Celeste Mellet in Dec. 2024 to succeed Susan Diamond after an 18-year career. Mellet joins President and CEO Jim Rechtin.