TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Public Service Commission has green lit Duke Energy and Tampa Electric's plans to hand down the cost of replenishing their storm reserves and recovery costs.

The utilities' storm reserves help pay for the extra manpower the companies use to restore power across the state.

Starting next month, TECO customers will see about a $20 increase on their monthly bill for 18 months.

That will come out to a total of around $360 per customer. And Duke customers will see a $32 spike in their monthly bills for 12 months. That's nearly $390 customers will each be spending during that time.

Duke's increases will also begin in March.

These increases are based on how much power you use so it is possible you could see a monthly increase higher than these base rates.