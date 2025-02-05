ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Employees at two Gulf Boulevard hotels recently learned their wait to get back to work will continue longer than expected.

The Bellwether Beach Resort and The Beachcomber are among the businesses damaged during Hurricane Helene. They're now not expected to open until summer.

What You Need To Know



Employees recently learned the expected opening of the hotels has been pushed back to July



One longtime employee of the Beachcomber says news of yet another delay comes as a blow to workers who have already been out of a job for months



The Bellwether's managing director said in a statement significant damages have led to delays in reopening

"It's pretty devastating," said Bill Pruitt, who's bartended at the Beachcomber's bar, Jimmy B's, for 25 years.

Pruitt used one word again and again when explaining what kept him at his job all this time.

"It's a really fun place," he said. "It's a fun atmosphere."

According to Pruitt, patrons can enjoy live music day and night at Jimmy B's three bars when it's open.

"People come from all over the world. Whether they stay there at the hotel or whether they're locals - bring a huge local crowd. It's just been a good place to work," Pruitt said.

Hurricane Helene brought the fun to a screeching halt in September, but Pruitt said he didn't think they'd still be closed this far into 2025.

"We thought we were going back mid- to late-December. Originally, that was the worst case scenario. Then, a week before Christmas, we got told, 'We don't know when we're opening,'" he said.

He told Spectrum News the latest update he and his co-workers got was that it could be July before the Beachcomber reopens. Pruitt said unemployment ran out in December, and while he's applied for disaster unemployment assistance, he hasn't gotten a payment yet.

"As much as you can save, you don't save to be out of work for ten months," he said.

Both the Beachcomber and the Bellwether are owned by Pyramid Global Hospitality. A WARN notice filed by Pyramid last month for the Bellwether lists July 1 as the reopening date.

Bellwether managing director Shaun Kwiatkowski said in a statement, "Like so many of our friends and neighbors, Bellwether Beach Resort & The Beachcomber were severely impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Our teams continue to navigate the complex and long recovery that has come from these historic storms. The significant damage the resorts sustained has led to delays in reopening, and we deeply regret that our associates have been directly affected by that. Our goal is to welcome them - and our guests - back as soon as possible. We will continue to communicate with and support our colleagues however we can. Bellwether and Beachcomber remain focused on creating opportunities for them to engage with us and each other. This has included food drives, employment assistance, extended healthcare benefits, and offering support as they maneuver their own personal recoveries. Our associates are the spirit of our resorts, and we can't wait to move forward with them together."

Robin Miller, interim CEO for the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber has been following the recovery progress of businesses all along the beaches, including these two hotels.

"Not overwhelmingly shocking," Miller said of the extended furloughs. "It is disappointing, and it is heart wrenching to hear the stories of the businesses around us on the beaches and the struggles they're having to get reopen."

Miller said some of those struggles include getting their hands on products and equipment, as well as hiring workers. However, she said a lot of positive progress has been made on the barrier islands since Helene.

"Everyone is doing everything they can to get everyone back online because it's a community. So, you know, the business is coming back online. They need residents to support the businesses," Miller said.

While Pruitt waits for the Beachcomber to reopen, he said he's looking for work - but it's been tough. He said he'd like the hotels to come up with a better way forward for employees.

"For them to figure out a way to get the bars open quicker. You know, there was plenty of time, and if it was going to be a liability issue, how did they not know all those months ago? How did they not have some type of plan in place, some type of continuity of operations plan in place?" he asked. "The main thing in the beginning was to get everybody back to work as soon as possible because, like I said - not everybody has money saved like that. So, it's been pretty tough. It's definitely tough. Now, it's getting really bad."

Jessica Milton, corporate director of public relations for Benchmark Pyramid Luxury & Lifestyle, said the furloughs impact 107 employees at the Bellwether and 51 employees at The Beachcomber.