Restaurant franchise Waffle House says it needs to tack on an extra 50-cent per egg surcharge as prices continue to rise, the company said in a statement Monday.

The company said the bird flu outbreak was driving up egg prices, but the extra charge was only temporary.

“As long as they are available, quality, fresh-cracked, Grade A Large eggs will remain a key ingredient in many of our customers’ favorite meals,” Waffle House said Monday

The chain clarified the move was a temporary response to the unusually high prices.

“Consumers and restaurants are being forced to make difficult decisions. Effective February 3, Waffle House has implemented a temporary .50 per egg surcharge to all menus,“ a Waffle House spokesperson said.

Though they couldn’t predict how long the egg shortage would last because of the bird flu, they said they were monitoring agricultural and economical conditions closely.

