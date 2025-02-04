TAMPA, Fla. — Nearly all the products offered by Tampa based Action Holdings come from China and will be impacted by a new 10 percent tariff which is expected to go into effect on Tuesday, according to President and CEO Andrew Gilliland.

“We as the importer, pay that entire cost,” he said. “About 90 percent of the products we sell come from China.”

Action Holdings is an asset management firm for direct to consumer e-commerce which offers pet, home and discreet video surveillance products. Gilliland, 27, founded the company in 2018 and has since grown it into a $6 million business. Last December, Gilliland was named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

“We probably have 10 shipments happening at this moment,” he said. “We use a special import service called D.D.P. (Delivered Duties Paid).”

Gilliland was relieved when he found out a few of his shipping containers arrived at the Port of Los Angeles on Monday, before President Donald Trump’s new 10 percent tariff on all goods from China is expected to go into effect on Tuesday.

“There’s two or three that are going through customs. So that’s a good thing,” he said. “As for the other shipments, we’ll see when they get here exactly how they handle the application of those tariffs.”

Gilliland said if President Trump’s tariff lasts longer than a few weeks, he’ll be forced to raise his prices by about 10 percent.

“If it comes to it, then in March, we’re going to be looking at price adjustments to cover those additional costs,” he said. “If things don’t get resolved quickly, then there’s going to be a lot of pain and impact for small businesses as well as consumers.”

The Action Holdings founder visited China last October and toured a few factories. Gilliland said if the new tariff goes higher or persists, he’ll look for a supplier in another country.

“A lot of factories have already begun opening up additional facilities in countries like Vietnam, Cambodia,” he said. “So if it goes up higher than this 10 percent, we’re just going to look at moving production for the items that we can to other countries.”

In the meantime, Gilliland said consumers can expect price increases and limited availability once the new tariff on China has been levied.