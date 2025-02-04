CLEVELAND — Most of the Cleveland Heights restaurant workers at Cilantro Taqueria picked up by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week are being released on bond.

What You Need To Know Local restaurant workers detained by ICE have been released



The bond to release the detainees was $4,500 each



The undocumented workers were from Mexico

All those arrested are undocumented and are from Mexico. These arrests come as President Donald Trump cracks down on illegal immigration.

Margaret Wong of Margaret W. Wong and Associates represents the six people who were detained last week after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents entered Cilantro Taqueria in Cleveland Heights. According to Wong, the agents went in looking for one person but came out with six — none were the person they were looking for.

Those detained range in age from 18 to 35. Wong says five are being released after paying a $4,500 bond and don't have a prior order of removal or criminal record. Attorneys withdrew the bond request for the sixth person because of a prior order of removal.

Ameed Kollab is an attorney assisting with the cases and says this will be a long process, but those individuals do have options.

“They'll continue on in the immigration courts.” Said Ameed Kollab. They'll be set for hearings, in front of the immigration judges. At that time, the clients, each of our clients, will have an opportunity to seek a form of relief, whether that be through asylum or anything else that's applicable to each of our clients.”

Those individuals are free to move around like any other person released on bond. They can possibly even get a work permit to get back to work.

The name of those detained are being withheld for client confidentiality.