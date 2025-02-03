MILWAUKEE — President Donald Trump agreed to pause tariffs on Mexico and Canada for 30 days on Monday. However, Trump could still later enact his long-promised tariffs.

As new tariffs loom, some Americans are wondering what this could mean for their wallets.

Mari Cucunato has owned and operated her flower shop in South Milwaukee for 30 years. When she heard about the potential for new tariffs, she wasn’t overly concerned.

“I’ll buy more locally — more from California, possibly Holland — but I consistently buy from local vendors,” Cucunato said.

Her shift toward local suppliers started during the COVID-19 pandemic, when high freight costs made importing flowers much more expensive.

“There’s only so much [of the cost increase] you can pass on to customers before they stop buying. The freight charges were outrageous, so I started sourcing more from vendors here in Wisconsin and even Illinois,” she explained.

Fuel costs also play a role in her decision to buy locally.

“We have to watch those delivery charges and that’s another reason I like buying from local vendors,” she added.

If the tariffs move forward, economists said Americans could see price increases on things such as gas, cars, food and technology.

Tailan Chi is an economics professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He said there are a few possible outcomes.

“In the short term, we’ll see uncertainty and rising costs on imports,” Chi said.

If tariffs remain in place, some businesses may shift production to the U.S., but he said that comes at a price, too.

“Companies will start making products here instead of importing, but at a much higher cost. The only way to keep prices down would be innovations in technology, like robotics,” he explained.

As the nation waits to see how the tariffs unfold, most business owners are doing what they can to manage costs. But only time will tell what impact this could have on small businesses in the Badger State.

“As a small business owner, I absorb a lot of the cost. I take less profit, that’s what most small business owners do,” she said.