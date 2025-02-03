LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland city commissioners will vote Monday on restarting the police department's drone program.

The department first started using drones in 2018.

Those in favor of restarting the program say it will help enhance observations from the sky-such as searching for a suspect or missing person

The program was grounded back in 2022 due to mandates from state leaders.

In 2018, the department began using four DJI Mavic Pro Drones, a small yet powerful drone that will allow the operators to utilize them in emergency situations and keep first responders safe.



Officials said in the event of a missing endangered adult or suspect who fled on foot, we could deploy the drone and get a bird’s-eye view from 300 feet in the air to help locate them.

The Department’s four sworn operators will be FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) certified to operate the drones during emergencies only and they will not be recording video or taking pictures.

If approved, it would be a three-year agreement.