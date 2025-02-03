CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A popular roadway in Citrus County is getting a major facelift.

What You Need To Know The widening of US-19 near Crystal River is entering its final stages, going from two travel lanes to three



The project stretches a little more than 4.5-miles, which should help, as city officials say, during severe weather events It’s a major project that will have big implications for Crystal River and local businesses Two more projects will begin after this one finishes, with the state repaving a 1.2-mile stretch from south of northeast First Terrace to south of Snug Harbor Road

Just a stone’s throw from the roadway, Ryan Delarco arranges a few bicycles outside his shop Sparky’s Green Rides.

“It’s changed a lot,” says Delarco.

Delarco has had the shop since 2013. He’s experienced it all, from hurricanes and tornadoes to the most recent widening of US-19.

“Hopefully, when everything’s done, it causes economic growth and better traffic flow through here.”

The project, Delarco said, has its pros and cons. With the road running right outside his shop, construction drew away potential customers. But with road work now dwindling down, better access to trails is just around the corner.

“We’re going to be connecting the trails for the bicycles, the pedestrians and walkways and miscellaneous things to get us around even more conveniently than we can now,” said Delarco.

US-19’s widening project stretches a little more than 4.5-miles. Improving from two travel lanes to three. Which should help, as city manager Audra Curts says, during severe weather events.

“Those types of things and those events where our traffic is higher than normal, it’ll make it flow so much better as folks are heading north if they ever have to evacuate during another disaster,” said Curts.

And with businesses flanking either side of the major roadway, business owners, like Delarco, are excited to see what new business may come with the improved road.

“When it’s completed and finished, I think the three lanes will help get the seniors be able to turn off the highway easier with the extra lane,” Delarco said. “I mean, three lanes is a big difference from two, for sure.”

Two more US-19 projects will begin after this one finishes. The state will begin repaving the 1.2-mile stretch from south of northeast First Terrace to south of Snug Harbor Road. The project will also include pedestrian improvements with new crossing buttons.