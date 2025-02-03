Local rock salt supplier American Rock Salt says it is continuing to work through supply shortages amid high demand this winter.

The Livingston County-based company said it has shipped more than 2.1 million tons of salt through the end of January. The supplier said that has already surpassed all of winter 2024's output of 1.8 million tons.

The company said that lines up with a number of client municipalities that have already used more salt this winter than all of last winter.

American Rock Salt says it has opened reserve stockpiles and purchased new equipment and claimed it's increased production by more than 25%, including working in the mines 24 hours a day for 101 out of the last 113 days.

This demand stems from long stretches of cold weather where the salting of roads is necessary for even very small snowfall events.