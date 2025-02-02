According to a new report from Bankrate, less than half of Americans have enough saved to cover a $1,000 emergency.
Ryan Zabrowski, an investment advisor and author of the new book "Time Ahead," spoke to our Mercedes Williams about money management, investing and how New Yorkers can try and grow their wealth.
"If you have retirement goals versus short-term goals, like maybe saving for a car or paying off debt, things like that, you want to make sure you're taking the appropriate amount of risk in the portfolio," Zabrowski said.
With tax season now underway, Zabrowski offers tips on ways people can get the most out of their returns this year.