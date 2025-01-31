COLUMBUS, Ohio — Work from home is an arrangement many employees value.

What You Need To Know Many companies are sending their employees back to the office President Trump is sending federal employees back to in person work



Some employees will miss the flexibility that work from home allows

Something Andrew Hoffmannbeck, a father of five, appreciates as he feels like it gives him more flexibility.

“I do feel like it’s kind of blended that work life home life. It’s not so separate anymore like it used to be,” said Andrew Hoffmannbeck, a hybrid employee.

Hoffmannbeck went from working entirely remotely to being in the office three days a week.

“I think people can be just as productive from home as they are in the office. I do think there is some truth to the idea that relationships are better built in person with the people that you work with,” Hoffmannbeck said.

And several companies have adapted that mindset. According to a Flex Index report, over the last two quarters, companies requiring three days per week in office have increased by 10%. Something that HR consultant, Sharon Delay, thinks will continue to grow.

“They want their teams together, to build solid teams, to build teams that can collaborate easily and to build that camaraderie. There is something lost with everyone working remotely,” said Sharon DeLay, an HR consultant.

Work-from-home took off during COVID, but this caused numerous employers to question their employees’ productivity.

“If you don’t know what you’re measuring, your employees on, if you don’t have clear deliverables defined for your employees, and you don’t understand what they’re doing, where they work doesn’t matter,” DeLay said.

Even President Trump is putting an end to remote work. On Wednesday, he announced federal employees must return to the office or be fired. He views in-person work to be the most productive and efficient manner to operate the workplace.

“I do believe you could see an increase of mental health issues with remote working, right that lack of connection, that lack of checking in, that lack of human contact, so I think there has to be something in the middle,” DeLay said.

Hoffmannbeck said he thinks we’ll continue to see more companies bring back in person-work.

“With companies having brick and mortar facilities with people not being in the office they’re essentially paying for empty buildings so I didn’t think this was going to be a long term forever thing and I assume that eventually everybody’s going to go back into the office indefinitely,” Hoffmannbeck said.