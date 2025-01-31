KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Waiting at Saturday’s car show at the Promenade at Sunset Walk is a challenge for anyone who likes hot stuff.

Like really, really hot stuff.

1. Smackbird Hot Rods & Chicken Pop-Up event at Cowboy Chicken is starring delivery kitchen Smackbird. It specializes in Nashville hot chicken tenders and sandwiches. It takes online orders for delivery, or can be picked up at sister brand, Cowboy Chicken.

2. On Saturday, the one-day-only challenge invites guests to enjoy free samples, tastings, swag, and to partake in the Hellsmack Challenge.

3. “’Hotsmack’ will make you sweat,” said franchisee Paul Bellanca with a laugh. “And then the ‘Hellsmack’ is a true challenge. I’ll be honest with you, I’ve not completed one. I’m three-fourths of the way through doing it, but, it’s hot.”

4. The Smackbird special pop-up event is Saturday, from 3–6 p.m. at Cowboy Chicken at the Promenade at Sunset Walk. It’s free to attend. Parking is free, too.

5. While you’re at the Kissimmee event, hot rods and a line-up minty vehicles are on display at the Promenade at Sunset Walk “Show Car Saturday Nights.”