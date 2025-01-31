CLEARWATER, Fla. — Public transportation in Pinellas County is growing to more than just vehicles.

On Friday, PSTA is formally launching its new partnership with the Clearwater Ferry. The ferry service links the marina at Coachman Park near downtown Clearwater to the Clearwater Marina on Clearwater Beach. The expanded service under PSTA now includes boats that launch every 30 minutes on a Thursday - Sunday schedule.

What You Need To Know The PSTA Clearwater Ferry launches from Coachman Park in downtown Clearwater and docks at the Clearwater Marina on Clearwater Beach



Under new pricing structure, tickets are $5 for adults, $2.50 for kids, 8 and under is free



Boats are scheduled from 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Thursday to Sunday



FULL SCHEDULE: Clearwater Ferry

Trisha Rodriguez and her husband launched Clearwater’s original ferry service nearly a decade ago, which started as a small independent operation. The service had two boats for a number of years and more recently acquired a third vessel with a large enclosed space so even on rainy days rides could continue.

This year, and with the new PSTA partnership, they have added two additional large boats bringing the fleet to five.

Ticket prices are now less than they have been in years past because the ferry service can leverage federal money.

“We have to be in compliance with all of the rates that are under public transportation, so we were able to take the rate down a few dollars,” Rodriguez said.

While rides are free from January 31 - February 1 for the kick off weekend, starting next Thursday fares are $5 for adults, $2.50 for children, and under 8 is free to ride.

Now that it’s looped in with the public transit system, the Jolly Trolley schedule now lines up with the ferry’s departures and arrivals. That means once you exit the ferry to Clearwater Beach, the trolley will be in the parking lot to help guests get to their intended destination.

“The Jolly Trolley recently changed their route so their stops are now combined with our stops so people can connect directly from anywhere you take that,” Rodriguez explained.

Previously, the Clearwater Ferry offered a popular Dunedin route. The city’s docking area was damaged in the hurricane so that route is temporarily offline.

It’s expected to return in the comings months.