TAMPA, Fla. — A whopping 5.5 million businesses are started in the U.S. each year, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Among those businesses, Latino business ownership is growing at the fastest rate in 30 years. In Plant City, a family of entrepreneurs is paving the path for generations to come.

If there’s one thing you’ll always find at Willy Snowcone, it’s a smile.

“This is the famous pickle dilly. This comes from the valley of San Benito, Texas,” says Erika Ramirez.

She owns the shop, which opened in January. It’s a family-owned business that started from her home back in 2013.

The shop was named after her late father, Guillermo Ramirez, also known as Willy.

Ramirez said he was her motivation to become an entrepreneur, which has had a trickle-down effect on her children, too. She said support is most needed as Latinos venture into entrepreneurship. “We need to stick together, as Latinos we need to grow together.”

The U.S. Small Business Administration reports more Hispanics are starting small businesses now more than ever, helping approves loans that have led to the creation of more than 15,000 jobs.

Ramirez said it’s motivation to keep going because there can be challenges.

“It was scared about, OK, should I do it or not do it, am I going to be successful?” she said.

With her family by her side, she’s helping give the community a little taste of Texas, while making sure to keep her father’s memory alive.

“I think my dad would be very proud of what we’re doing, and I believe it’s just the beginning,” she said.

Ramirez is hoping to continue inspiring the next generation of Hispanic entrepreneurs. The Willy Snowcone owners say they are also dedicated to doing mission work to give back to others in the community.

Willy Snowcone is located at 2903 W. Reynolds St., Suite A, Plant City, FL 33563.