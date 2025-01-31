LITHIA, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture anticipates the price of eggs will go up 20 percent this year versus a year ago.

Add to that the already pricey cost for a dozen eggs nationwide stemming, in part, from the ongoing avian flu, and many people are turning away from grocery stores to smaller farms to get this coveted breakfast item.

“We're seeing a larger increase in the number of people that are contacting us saying, ‘Hey, can we get eggs?’” said Patrick Strickland, co-owner of the farm, Stalk and Vine on 39, in Lithia.

According to the USDA, more than 17 million egg-laying hens died from bird flu in the last two months of 2024.

“There are some places that are restricting the amount of eggs you can purchase, two dozen per family and things of that nature,” Strickland said.

And Strickland, along with the department, says it won’t be an overnight fix.

“We’re going to see a reduction in the amount of eggs that are available,” he said. “And we’re going to see a continued rise in cost.”

But what Strickland recommends is for people to utilize local farms.

Even though he only has 25 chickens, he is recommending folks to other local farms with more of a specialization in chickens and eggs, some of which have enough hens to produce 600 to 800 eggs a day.

Ultimately, Strickland’s words of affirmation are that the market will eventually rebound, but it will take time.

“There’s one thing I can say about an egg,” Strickland said, “you will pay the price if you want that breakfast.”

According to Strickland, there are other factors for egg shortages that should be considered along with the avian flu.

He says colder weather plays a role in slower egg production along with the recent natural disasters seen in places, like North Carolina, which he says is one of the top egg producing states in the country.