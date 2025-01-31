ERLANGER, Ky. — With some Northern Kentucky small businesses struggling to stay afloat, local leaders have launched a campaign hoping to influence residents to shop and eat local.

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, meetNKY and the local business councils of several river cities, including Covington, Fort Thomas, Newport and others, worked together to form the #DineNKY campaign.

While from the outside, restaurants in Northern Kentucky seem full of energy, Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette, who also owns The Hive Erlanger, said there's a lot that must happen behind the scenes.

“We've got to focus on our marketing efforts," she said. "What are we doing to bring people into the Hive? How are we engaging with new customers?"

Fette grew up in the region and said she understands the struggles firsthand. Her parents owned a pizzeria in Burlington but were forced to close when she was 11.

That experience shaped her passion to open her own restaurant.

“I wanted to be able to give those same life lessons to my children," Fette said. "When we closed the pizzeria when I was 11, I always had it in my mind that someday, I will open a restaurant."

Now, nearly three years after opening The Hive Erlanger, Fette is working to keep her doors open.

With many beloved restaurants recently closing, Fette, like many other business owners, said she hopes the campaign will change the trajectory of business.

The campaign, backed by various leaders such as the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, encourages people enjoy a meal or drink at their favorite places, then take a selfie and upload it to social media with the hashtag #DineNKY on Tuesdays, which can traditionally be tough for small businesses.

From there, they’ll be put into a raffle to win gift cards of $50 and a grand prize of $300 through Feb. 14.

“The whole idea behind #DineNKY is for people to come out and support the local establishments, the baristas at the coffee shops, the bartenders at the bars and restaurants and all the waiters and waitresses, (to) find ways to support these local establishments, especially on a Tuesday," said Brent Cooper, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

Fette said she can’t stress enough how small businesses need support now more than ever.

“If you want restaurants to be here in July, which is our probably busiest time, we need you to be here in January,” she said.