LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of young people packed the Kentucky Exposition Center on Thursday for Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana's "Inspire to Hire" event, exploring careers in all types of fields.



Big-name employers from across the commonwealth attended, such as UPS, General Electric, Ford and BlueOval SK



Students had the chance to learn about all types of careers

Some students said they're ready to find their dream job.

“I’ve been walking around, and I’ve seen a lot (of) cool things," said Rody Shell, Barret Traditional Middle School student.

He spent the day learning about some of the region’s biggest employers, such as UPS, General Electric, Ford, BlueOval SK and more. The event hosted students from as young as eighth grade to young adults ages 25 and under.

"There are dozens and dozens of firms here today actually hiring people," said Christopher Manzo, JA vice chair.

Students like Shell said they loved getting the chance to learn about everything from the Louisville Fire Department to the FBI.

“I went to the ambulance just to check around the inside of it because I’ve never seen one up close before," Shell said. "I found some jobs that I didn’t even know existed."