Texas Sen. Ted Cruz criticized Selena Gomez's emotional reaction to mass deportations in a viral video that has received mixed responses.

Some have criticized Gomez's reaction due to her billionaire status, claiming she can do more to help immigrants, while others have praised her for using her platform to speak out

Earlier this week, Gomez filmed her reaction to President Trump’s recent crackdowns on immigration, including mass deportations and ICE raids that have taken place across the country over the last several days.

“All my people are getting attacked…the children,” Gomez said through tears. “I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can't. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

The Emmy-nominated actress posted the video to her Instagram story on Monday, but quickly took it down after receiving backlash. She followed up by posting a plain black screen with the words: “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

Cruz, a Republican senator who has long been supportive of Trump’s anti-immigration rhetoric, responded to the news in a post on X.

“Why were no tears shed for Jocelyn Nungaray? Or Laken Riley? Or Rachel Morin? Why does Hollywood only cry for murderers & rapists & gang-bangers?” Cruz wrote.

Last summer, Cruz introduced legislation that would severely limit federal immigration authorities’ ability to release detained immigrants. The “Justice for Jocelyn Act” was written in response to the death of Jocelyn Nungaray in 2024. She was a 12-year-old Houston girl who police say was killed by two Venezuelan men. Cruz and Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Richmond, reintroduced the act in early January.

Gomez, a Grand Prairie native, is a third-generation Mexican American. Her aunt and grandparents crossed the border from Mexico in the 1970s and her father was born in Texas. She has been vocal about immigration policy in the past.

“When I read the news headlines or see debates about immigration rage on social media, I feel afraid for those in similar situations. I feel afraid for my country,” she wrote in a personal essay for Time magazine in 2019.

The former Disney actor has been open about her heritage, including on her HBO cooking show “Selena + Chef,” where she learns cooking techniques under the guidance of celebrity chefs. In season 1's holiday episode, Chef Claudette Zepeda took Gomez back to her roots by teaching her to prepare traditional Mexican dishes like tamales and buñuelos.

In 2021, Gomez released “Revelación,” a Spanish-language album that earned her her first Grammy nomination. She also stars in "Emilia Pérez," which leads in Oscar nominations despite backlash concerning the film’s merit and Gomez’ Spanish speaking skills.

Some have criticized Gomez's reaction due to her billionaire status, claiming she can do more to help immigrants.

"Selena Gomez being a literal billionaire and not using her money to help fund support services for immigrants," one X user wrote.

Others have praised her for using her platform to speak out and discuss the issue. Journalist and political commentator Geraldo Rivera defended Gomez in a post on X.

Selena Gomez should be commended for her compassion and sincerity. People attacking her on social media should be ashamed. You can disagree without being disagreeable. We need comprehensive immigration reform. We can’t arrest our way out of our immigration crisis. Bravo Selena. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 28, 2025

In addition to Cruz's response, Sam Parker — a Utah Republican who unsuccessfully ran for Senate in 2018 — called for Gomez to be deported in a post to X. Gomez replied on her Instagram story, saying "Oh, Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat."