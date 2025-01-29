ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The owners of the Miramar Beach Resort narrowly received approval from the St. Pete Beach city commission earlier this month to renovate a portion of the existing hotel and build a new eight-story tower.

“It’s going to be great to have something new open,” said Kevin Bowden, Miramar Beach Resort managing partner. “Give people something to look forward to.”

The tower will have 30 rooms, a rooftop restaurant and will be the first new hotel space in St. Pete Beach since Hotel Zamora opened in 2014. A portion of the existing hotel, built in 1953, will contain 20 renovated rooms which will be flood proof.

It’s the existing low-lying building that nearly put the project in jeopardy.

At the city commission meeting on Jan. 14, Mayor Adrian Petrila and Commissioner Lisa Robinson indicated they would vote “no” on the project because it wasn’t entirely above base flood elevation and did not fully comply with the city’s comprehensive plan.

Commissioners Karen Marriott and Betty Rzewnicki indicated they would vote “yes” because the low-lying building was a FEMA compliant and there were no complaints from residents.

Vice Mayor Joe Moholland was left as the swing vote.

Moholland said he was turned off by Bowden refusing to offer extra money to help the city with crucial budget shortfalls.

Last month, it was announced that the sewer system will need $25 million in repairs over the next five years and Freebee costs the city $770,000 annually to operate.

“There was no contribution for Freebee or intermodal or anything to help with the sewer,” said Moholland. “You folks have made your position on that clear.”

Bowden responded, “My arm can be twisted if it needs to be.”

Moholland said as long as he was sitting in the commission chair, he planned to ask every developer who comes before him for contributions to the sewer and Freebee. He got Bowden to agree to spend more than $100,000 on the Freebee.

Moholland asked, “Are you willing to contribute $10,000 a year for 10 years?”

Bowden responded, “yes.”

Moholland said, “With a 3% escalator annually?”

Bowden responded, “Why not?”

Commissioner Marriot then made a motion to approve the project, which Moholland was second on and voted “yes.” The new hotel and renovations were approved on a 3-2 vote.

Despite being publicly squeezed, Bowden said he was OK with the negotiating tactic.

“So them needing some extra help from us was fine,” he said. “I’m happy to get the votes, happy to get it approved and really looking forward to going forward with it.”

Bowden said he has been trying to get a new hotel built for years. He downsized the Miramar Resort project, which was approved in 2021 after getting community feedback that it was too big.

“We had one plan approved for a larger building and then we got delayed a bit and decided to make it smaller,” he said. “After hearing some of the feedback around town of the citizenry wanting less growth.”

Bowden said depending on the timing of the permit, the hotel could open as soon as December or by the first quarter of 2026.