ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — HSN is moving many of its operations from Pinellas County to its parent company’s campus in West Chester, Pa.

Qurate Retail Group, the parent company of the longtime shopping network, made the announcement Wednesday.

“We have the deepest appreciation to the state of Florida and the St. Petersburg community for their support and dedication over HSN’s 47-year history," said Stacy Bowe, President, HSN Brand & US Merchandising.

It wasn't immediately known how many local jobs would be impacted.

According to our news-gathering partner, Tampa Bay Times, the home shopping brand has operated in Pinellas County since its founding in 1977 as a radio program in Clearwater.

In 1982, it launched on local Tampa Bay cable.