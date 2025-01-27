Gov. Kathy Hochul announced record attendance at state parks in 2024.

With 88.3 million visitors in 2024, the record from 2023 was broken by 5%. Over the last 12 years, attendance at the parks has steadily increased.

Contributing to this surge in visitation, according to Hochul's office, was the New York State Park and Historic Site System’s centennial anniversary in 2024. The year-long celebration honored influential figures and milestone moments in state parks’ development and gave the agency an opportunity to connect with local communities across the state by hosting dozens of centennial-themed events.

On April 8, state parks hosted a range of events and activities to celebrate the rare total solar eclipse that passed through western New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Adirondacks, also aiding the attendance.

Prior to the July 4 weekend last year, Hochul removed swimming pool entry fees at state parks for the entire summer. Through Labor Day, pool attendance increased 36%, with more than 542,000 people visiting a state park pool, her office said in a press release.

“This new attendance record is a result of our commitment to expanding opportunities for residents and visitors alike to enjoy safe, healthy recreation, whether it’s through swimming, hiking, camping, or gathering to take in our world-class vistas, beaches and waterfalls,” Hochul said in a statement. “We are fortunate that our state parks offer a much-needed break from the addictive digital landscape many are exposed to and with my 'Unplug and Play' strategy, we are going to make sure even more New Yorkers and future generations have access to phenomenal recreational facilities in their state parks and in their own communities.”