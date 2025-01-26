NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Dawn Woods is one of the first to file her tax return early this season at EG Tax.

"If you can get it done, why not do it now? You know get it out of the way, and with piece of mind of knowing that it's completed," said Dawn.

What You Need To Know The official start of tax season is Monday, Jan. 27



The deadline without extension is April 15



There are very few changes for the 2024 filing season

Prior to meeting with her tax preparer, Woods spent some time gathering what she needed.

"To get organized. I have been collecting my documents for a few months actually in order to be prepared," said Woods.

"Everybody's very anxious, excited. To get their taxes done, so they can get their money," said Christopher Fabian, vice president of tax operations at EG Tax.

Fabian says while there are not many changes for 2024, filers should still know of a few, such as adjustments for inflation, contributions to individual retirement accounts and restrictions on apps like Venmo, PayPal and Ticketmaster, complete with a form to separate personal and business transactions.

"Have a checklist to check off the stuff that's coming in. Get your ducks in a row. You know what jobs you had. Make sure you have all those W-2s. Where your money sits. Make sure you have your interest, your dividends, your investment forms, your retirement forms. Make sure you have everything ready so you can get it done and get it done correctly," said Fabian.

Woods encourages other filers to get their return in early.

"And should you get a refund, you know you'll get your refund even faster. Should I get a refund, that would be great. Having extra cash at this time would be wonderful, but if not, still having the taxes completed and knowing if there's any money due is also equally important," said Woods.

The last day to file your taxes without an extension is April 15.

Tax leaders also say the re-election of President Donald Trump could have an impact on next year's return, as he has proposed a number of changes.

The IRS is also providing some filers a six-digit pin that must be included on the return to get a refund, otherwise, the IRS won't process it.

Here in New York, you have the option of using the IRS direct file system to complete your taxes for free. The IRS says users will also once again be able to connect with customer service representatives through a live chat feature in English and Spanish.