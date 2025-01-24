TAMPA, Fla. — Medical emergencies happen every day without any notice, so one Hillsborough County man decided to create an app in an effort to make those emergencies less stressful.

Everyday consists of a short walk to their pier for Edward Reyes and his parents.

“Normally when it’s a little bit hotter in the summer we like to come out quite a bit especially barbecuing," Reyes said, adding that they are moments he treasures.

What You Need To Know Edward Reyes founded ‘Med Legal Safe Keep’ after a medical emergency his father went through





The app creates easy access to medical history for families and doctors





Reyes says they are also looking to add a section dedicated to woman’s health

Reyes said his parents mean everything to him and time together is valuable as they grow older.

“Whenever I was able to have a house that can have a little efficiency for them, I wanted to do that," he said. "That way it’s easier for them and everybody is together at the same time."

Especially after a medical emergency that Reyes said rocked his family to its core: His father Roberto Pons went into cardiac arrest at the grocery store and his mother wasn’t sure how to help him, which Reyes said delayed medical help.

“Papa was under a coma for a long time and we didn’t know what was going on," Reyes said. "You know, he’s had heart issues and stuff like that and we thought maybe he’ll be fine, but then he wasn’t waking up for a long time and he was there for weeks.”

Pons eventually recovered, but the entire experience led to the development of Med Legal Safe Keep. Reyes said he is grateful his father recovered.

Reyes created the app with his parents in mind. It helps keep medical data secure and allows easy access for families and medical providers.

"You have your financial and you also have your legal stuff as well and you can go anywhere on the road, and you can share this by QR code," Reyes said.

He added when a family member has an emergency those who scan the code will help notify emergency contact and it can track where the person is located for four hours.

Now his parents have back-up when he may not be around. He says the app is giving them all peace of mind.

“When people are here all the time, it’s not that you take it for granted, you enjoy the moments, but when they’re not here that’s really when you feel the absence and the pain.”