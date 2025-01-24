Milk that sits on the counter for more than a couple hours usually gets tossed. But, Chobani's Super Milk is designed to stay out of the fridge until it's ready to drink.

"It's the first of its kind and has gone a really long way," said Michael-Aaron Poindexter, chief program officer of Regional Food Bank. "We're excited about everything in our inventory, but we're really excited because this product will change the way that we provide for our partner's. It'll change the way that families receive the dairy that they need."

Super Milk is not for sale, but it's donated to food banks and through the American Red Cross for disaster relief.

As chief impact officer of Chobani, Nishant Roy says the milk was specifically created to help local communities.

"One of the most challenging things that you could see in a disaster environment or in places that are suffering from hunger and lack of access to natural and nutritious food is that there are communities that really are yearning for what we call liquid gold, which is milk," said Roy.

The milk is shelf stable for up to nine months and has 50% more protein than traditional milk.

"We saw the need and the disruption that was happening inside communities, and we said, 'look, we know a little bit about the science. We know a little bit about how to do packaging. We have great and excellent partners. We can find a way in which we can make this product where we can manage our costs, but provide it for free, because that's what's going to really make an impact here,'" said Roy.

A recent example of making an impact happened just this month when Chobani responded to the LA wildfires.

In the immediate days after the fires broke out, Chobani sent 88,350 cartons to people impacted, enough food for 353,400 individuals.

Between natural disasters in six states and local food banks in Idaho and New York, Chobani has deployed more than 627,000 individual cartons of Super Milk since it's inception in July 2024.

For those who work directly with the people it's helping, it's a game changer.

Jennifer Whitson is a volunteer with a middle school's food pantry.

"To be able to give a product like this has been outstanding," said Whitson. "We know the value of what this product is and so to be able to have access to it, to be able to send home not only a box of cereal, but some milk as well, it's been amazing to be able to have them partner with us."