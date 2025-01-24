In an era dominated by e-books and online retail giants like Amazon, independent bookstores are defying the odds, proving that the love of reading extends far beyond a screen.

What You Need To Know Independent bookstores have doubled since 2016, with over 2,400 now in the U.S. Amazon holds 67% of the e-book market Bookstore sales dipped slightly in 2024 to $8.32 billion Audiobooks saw a 12% revenue increase in recent years Community events and curated selections drive bookstore success

According to the American Booksellers Association (ABA), the number of independent bookstores has nearly doubled since 2016, now surpassing 2,400 nationwide. This resurgence comes despite the dominance of Amazon, which accounts for 67% of e-book sales.

“People appreciate local businesses and booksellers who want to talk to them specifically about the books they’re interested in,” said Cheryl McKeon, manager at Book House in Albany.

McKeon attributes their success to personalized service, often referred to as “hand-selling.”

Hand-selling involves staff recommending books based on personal enthusiasm and knowledge.

“It’s sharing our enthusiasm for specific books and introducing people to stories they haven’t heard about,” McKeon said.

However, challenges persist. A report from Publishers Weekly showed that overall bookstore sales dipped slightly last year to $8.32 billion — a decrease of less than 1%. Audiobooks continue to rise in popularity, with a 12% revenue increase in recent years.

Susan Novotny, owner of Book House and Market Block Books, acknowledged the industry’s struggles but emphasized its importance.

“There are far fewer of us across the country than ever before, which makes those of us that have survived all the more important to the community,” she said.

Independent bookstores have adapted by hosting author events, book clubs and partnerships with schools to foster a love for reading among younger generations. Graphic novels, once dismissed as comic books, are now embraced as legitimate literature taught in schools and celebrated by libraries.

“I truly think that bookstores are still going to remain a really big thing,” said Aesha Shah, an avid reader and bookstore patron. “There’s a huge community that still prefers physical copies over Kindles or audiobooks.”