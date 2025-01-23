OHIO — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released updated data on unemployment claims filed in the state, which showed a rise in continued filings, but a drop in initial ones.
For the week of Jan. 12 through Jan. 17, in total, Ohio saw 83,306 unemployment claims filed.
Of these, there were 8,607 initial claims, a decrease of 5,296 from the previous week. There were 1,079 flagged for identity verification to avoid fraud.
There were 74,699 continued unemployment claims filed, an increase of 2,463.
In Novemeber, Ohio's unemployment rate was 4.3% compared to the national rate of 4.2%. Ohio's labor force participation rate for the same month was 62.6%, compared to the national rate of 62.5%