LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The United States Postal Service issued a statement Thursday addressing recent mail and package delivery delays in the Louisville area.
Recent severe weather events have affected its operations not just in Kentucky but across the entire network, USPS said. The Bluegrass State saw two winter storms sweep through the region earlier this month, bringing heavy snow and ice while also affecting schools, travel, businesses and more.
"These weather-related challenges, coupled with an increase in employee availability issues following the storms, have contributed to temporary mail and package delivery delays in the region," said a USPS spokesperson.
"Senior leaders are actively working with local teams to address the situation and restore the level of service our customers are accustomed to. We are committed to resuming normal operations as quickly and safely as possible."
USPS added it encourages customers to visit its service alerts page for up-to-date information on service disruptions related to weather events.