TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Some Treasure Island residents say they are angry with how city officials are handling the permitting process to repair their homes after recent hurricanes.

Residents say they are frustrated with the permit process and want it sped up — and they let city officials know that during a packed Treasure Island City Commission meeting Tuesday night.

Residents said the process to get their damage assessment letters is taking too long, there are too many mistakes on them, and some want to begin rebuilding their lives.

Some residents say they have been waiting months.

And there have been issues of some residents receiving contradictory letters — one stating they can move forward with getting building permits, while others say the home needs to be torn down.

City officials say they are trying to address the backlog of permits.

“We need to focus on the 463 permits we currently have in our review,” said City Manager Chuck Anderson. “That’s in our backlog and we need to get that backlog taken care of.”

FEMA recently had a meeting with city officials and highlighted some of the issues the city needs to fix.

FEMA recommends better inspections and that the city be able to confirm that submitted repair cost estimates include the costs of repairing all of the damage.

The city will be working to clear up the backlog of permits next Tuesday and Thursday.