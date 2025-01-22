CRANDON, Wis. — On a typical Friday during a typical winter, things look a little different at Jameson’s 1930 Inn in Crandon.

But this year, with less snow, the business is more empty.

“We would have a waiting line. We would have a full bar. We would give numbers and seat them accordingly, but right now, we don’t see a lot of that,” owner Stacey Jameson said. “We’ve had a couple of those nights, but very rarely.”

A warmer-than-usual winter last season created tough conditions for businesses around the state that rely on the winter season.

This year, a lack of snow in some areas is impacting those same businesses. Jameson owns two other businesses in Crandon.

“We’re all here trying to support one another and survive. It’s extremely important to us,” she said. “If we don’t rely on our locals right now and the locals don’t rely on us to provide services, we’re all kind of at an end here.”

Many parts of the state have seen lower-than-average snowfall totals so far this season.

For the second year in a row, that’s cutting into outdoor activities like snowmobiling and cross-country skiing in Wisconsin’s Northwoods.

“It’s hurting our hospitality businesses number one. It’s out hotels, motels, Air B&Bs, Vbros, our restaurants, our bars, etc. They really rely on business all year round,” said Chris Shafer, who heads Up Visit Forest County.

“(Visitors) come up and enjoy the great summers. They enjoy our beautiful falls but then our winter snow season, ice fishing season, it is huge, and it really fills that gap,” he said.

Shafer points out the county’s ATV/UTV trails remain open throughout the winter.

“We’re asking, and tantamount, almost begging right now, just for anybody from outside our area to come to our area. Drive up for the day. Drive up for the weekend. Spend the night,” he said. “Visit our great shops. Visit our restaurants, etc. Help our clubs, help our community. We greatly need it.”

Dave Velie of the Lumberjack Memorial Trails Snowmobile Club said they’re anxious to get the trails open.

“What can you do? You pray for snow and do snow dances,” he said. “That’s all you can do.”

Jameson said the local community has been great supporting businesses into what is shaping up to be the second lean winter for snow and visitors. She said she’s hopeful some of the season can still be salvaged.

“Last week, we were finally able to drive out on the ice. Now, we have ice fishing and we’re seeing some fishermen coming through,” Jameson said in mid-January. “It’s getting there. It’s just not here yet.”