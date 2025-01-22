The 2025 list of semifinalists for the James Beard Awards, an organization that recognizes exceptional talent in culinary and food media, came out Wednesday. Among them were several chefs, bars and restaurants in North Carolina.
The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards were established in 1990 to celebrate excellence across both fine dining and casual experiences, the organization said.
This year marks the 35th anniversary of the award ceremony and the company is celebrating by expanding to focus on a new group: beverages. The three new categories being introduced are Best New Bar, Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service and Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service. This brings the total number of categories to 25.
The final award nominees will be announced April 2 and the winners will be recognized at the 2025 James Beard Foundation Awards at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on June 16, 2025.
Here is the list of North Carolina restaurants, bars and chefs up for awards this year:
Outstanding Restaurateur:
- Scott Crawford, Crawford Hospitality (Crawford and Son, Brodeto, Jolie and others), Raleigh, NC
Outstanding Chef presented by Hilton:
- William Dissen, The Market Place, Asheville, NC
- Ricky Moore, Saltbox Seafood Joint, Durham, NC
Emerging Chef presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water:
- Bhavin Chhatwani, Tamasha Modern Indian, Raleigh, NC
Best New Restaurant:
- Figulina, Raleigh, NC
Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker:
- April Franqueza, The Dining Room at High Hampton, Cashiers, NC
Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program:
- Leo's House of Thirst, Asheville, NC
Best New Bar:
- The Bar Beej, Durham, NC
Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service:
- Colleen Hughes, Supperland, Charlotte, NC
Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV):
- Sam Diminich, Restaurant Constance, Charlotte, NC
- Sunny Gerhart and Lauren Krall Ivey, Olivero, Wilmington, NC
- Silver Iocovozzi, Neng Jr.'s, Asheville, NC
- Chayil Johnson, Community Matters Cafe, Charlotte, NC
- Christopher Prieto, Prime Barbecue, Knightsdale, NC
- Ashleigh Shanti, Good Hot Fish, Asheville, NC