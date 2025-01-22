TAMPA, Fla. — A new master plan for East Tampa’s industrial district is progressing into its next phase of development. A few years back, businesses and landowners began discussing strategies to enhance the district’s appeal as an industrial business hub.

What You Need To Know The Tampa Bay Economic Development Council has won the city’s request for a proposal to redevelop the site off Columbus Avenue



The East Tampa Innovation Center will function as a business hub and provide job training in manufacturing and culinary arts



Tampa Bay Economic Development Council CEO Craig Richard states that with the addition of the East Tampa Innovation Center off Columbus Avenue, the area is set to be transformed.

“This would provide us a competitive edge as we compete against other metropolitan areas to attract high-quality jobs,” said Richard.

Construction on the building set to begin by the fall of 2027, which will function as a business hub and provide job training in manufacturing and culinary arts.

A rendering of the East Tampa Renovation Center. ( Tampa Bay Economic Development Council)

“Tampa used to be known as the place of brain drain. Now, we're a place of brain gain. Graduates from all over the state of Florida are now flocking here for economic opportunities. We need our own residents to stay here,” said Richard.

Research conducted by the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council found that employment opportunities exist within East Tampa, but jobs offering higher wages are largely held by people living outside the area.

The study revealed that over 31% of East Tampa residents earn less than $15,000 annually, while only 27% of these residents earn $40,000 or more.

In comparison, 42% of non-resident workers in East Tampa earn $40,000 or more, with less than 20% earning below $15,000.

“We need to create the kind of community that attracts and keeps our youth here,” said Richard.

The developer also plans to construct 117 units of affordable housing. Richard hopes this will encourage further development along the corridor.

“It creates the type of environment that would be attractive to new investment,” Richard added.

On Thursday, this project will be presented to the Tampa City Council for review of the terms of a ground lease. Next, it will enter a design phase, a collaborative step in which the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council plans to work with East Tampa's Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), staff and community.

After design approval, the project will be resubmitted to the CRA for funding. The East Tampa CRA is the largest special tax district in the city, larger than all other CRAs combined.

Each year, a portion of East Tampa’s property tax revenues is allocated for community-based projects.