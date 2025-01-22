MILWAUKEE — The Deer District is becoming more of a destination, thanks to a $91 million project.

A new development is planned for vacant land near Fiserv Forum between Juneau, McKinley and Vel R. Phillips Avenues and North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The project is co-developed and co-owned by the Milwaukee Bucks and real-estate developer, J. Jeffers and Company. The development includes 269 market-rate apartments, a parking structure and an outdoor plaza. Plus, the development would have a 13,000-square-foot street-level, mixed-use commercial space.

Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) signed the lease agreement with developers for a 28,000-square-foot athletic facility that will include a double court gym, concessions, locker rooms, meeting rooms and a fitness center.

MATC President Anthony Cruz said it will be a game changer for students.

“Just in 2023, our men’s basketball team won the national championship,” Cruz said. “This past year, we had our women’s volleyball team [for the] first time win the region four district championship, so we are indeed building champions, and we believe this facility will continue to enhance those opportunities for them.”

This announcement comes as construction is already under way in the Deer District for the new Milwaukee Public Museum and a new live music venue run by FPC Live.

Restaurants and bars nearby are feeling the momentum.

“It’s a huge thing down here,” Andrew Fish, who owns State Street Pizza Pub, said. “It’s filling up the empty spots that we have down here. It’s making it look nicer down here. Nothing but more business and it should be good for everything. As well as making the city a destination like it should be.”

Construction on the new project will begin this summer and is estimated to take 18 months.