TAMPA, Fla. — The college football championship game is returning to Tampa.

According to a report in the Action Network, Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium has been selected to replace Dallas as the location for the 2029 College Football Playoff championship game.

No official announcements have been made yet.

The game, being moved from Dallas due to a scheduling conflict, is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2029.

Tampa hosted the college title game in 2017 when Clemson outlasted Alabama before a Raymond James Stadium crowd that topped 74,000.

Miami will host the CFP title game next year, followed by Las Vegas (2027) and New Orleans in 2028. After Tampa in 2029, the game will return to Miami in 2030.