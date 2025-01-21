TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa union is fighting to be able to continue to exist after a new law changes how unions can operate in the state of Florida.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1464 represents 2,000 city of Tampa workers. To comply with state law, 60% of the workers must be dues-paying members. As of Jan. 21, the union was 277 members short of the requirement.

“If we don’t meet that criteria, it means we get decertified, which means the union no longer exists,” said ATU Local 1464 President Stephen Simon.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 256 into law in 2023, in a move that some say equates to union busting. The governor said that unions should be able to represent all of their members at the time the bill was under consideration.

Since November, there has been a union push to get city employees signed up and the city of Tampa has been helping by providing space for the union leaders to register workers.

Employee E’mani Johnson dropped by the city of Tampa’s Ragan Park to fill out the union forms.

“Just to make sure I’m represented while I’m at work,” Johnson said.

Still, some have called to question whether the union is even needed. Simon said three years ago, union talks helped city workers walk away with a historic raise.

Bargaining for a new city of Tampa contract is slated for March if they meet the 60% threshold. And time is ticking. The union needs 1,200 dues-paying members by the end of January.