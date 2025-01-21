ASHEVILLE, N.C. — There’s been a lot of progress with cleanup across Western North Carolina, but the full recovery process will take years. Near the Asheville River Arts District, an organization called Black Wall Street is supporting Black-owned businesses.

Many of those businesses are slowly reopening. One small business owner is working hard to help her neighbors through a difficult winter by providing cold weather essentials.

Aisha Adams organized a drive right before Christmas, giving away more than 200 coats, blankets, gloves and socks to anyone who needed them.

“So as the weather changes, we want to make sure that everybody's warm as we go through this recovery,” Adams said.

She’s lived in Asheville for almost 15 years.

“I chose to make North Carolina my home because these are some of the best people I've ever met,” Adams said. “And I think the storm just sharpened our focus. But for me, it's the same people that it's always been.”

Although the storm devastated her community, Adams witnessed the true meaning of "Asheville strong."

“A lot of times when we think about the hurricane, we think about the physical damage,” Adams said. “But yeah, so much damage. Emotional, financial, mental.”

Ramona Young says she lost everything during the storm.

“I almost lost my mother that day. And when the tree fell onto the house in the middle of the storm, I had to go and grab her,” Young said. “I did think about leaving, but I was like, no, this is my home. This is where I want to stay. This is my foundation, and I want to rebuild.”

Having a community that’s resilient and ready to help her get back on her feet has meant the world to her. Even a gesture as simple as getting a coat.

“Just to have a coat, just to be warm,” Young said. “But that is like the best hug that you can get in your life.”

The event was hosted at Grind coffee shop.

“We always say [it] is more than coffee, [it] is a community and a cup, and we really stand by that,” co-owner Bruce Waller said.

Waller says although the infrastructure of this building was OK, the business suffered a lot during Helene.

“We couldn’t even get on the street for weeks,” Waller said. “This, the mud was so piled up.”

They finally reopened in December after three months, but it’s not the end of their struggles. Winter is the slowest time of year for many businesses in the mountains. Grind is part of Black Wall Street.

Black Wall Street's meeting space is right down the street from Grind.

“All you could see was the top of the building,” Adams said. “When he opened the door, the chairs were on the roof upside down, stuck in gunk.”

Adams says the whole area next to the river was completely underwater during Helene. Although most of the mud has been cleared out, it’s still a long road to recovery.

“There's a lot of mental, emotional and physical strain,” Adams said. “But it's also beautiful to watch, right? This resilient community shows up time and time again. I think a lot of what I've learned about resilience, I've learned from the community of Asheville.”

The coat drive had nearly 100 people take advantage of the warm clothes provided.

Many of the residents are still displaced, and other organizations are helping them find new places to live or rebuild what they lost.