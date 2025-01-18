ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy reported several thousand power outages Friday night in East St. Pete and in the downtown area.
Just after 11:30 p.m., a Duke Energy spokesperson said the outages were restored.
Shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, about 4,000 outages were still in effect, down from a high of over 10,000.
In an earlier statement to Spectrum Bay News 9, Duke Energy had said:
"Duke Energy is experiencing an outage in the downtown St. Pete area. Line crews are onsite making repairs and working to reroute power. Crews will continue working through the night until all service in the downtown St Pete area is restored. The cause of the outage is not yet known.
"Our main priority is getting power restored for our customers. We apologize for the inconvenience the outage may have caused. Customers can see updated power restoration information for their specific area on Duke Energy’s outage map."
You can view the utility's power outage map here.