DELAFIELD, Wis. — TikTok’s future in the United States is causing concern for small businesses that have come to rely on the platform for marketing and sales.
Among them is Element Boutique. It is a family-owned business in Delafield, Wis., that has leveraged the app to expand its reach and engage with customers in Wisconsin and beyond.
Sophia Rozek is the boutique’s TikTok creator. Rozek said the platform has been a game-changer.
One of her videos encouraged Wisconsin women to embrace dressing up. It went viral and brought new attention to the boutique.
“It’s so funny because we always say how Wisconsin is a year behind in trends, and they totally are, which is fine,” Rozek said. “But a big part of that is because a lot of people don’t dress up day-to-day.”
Rozek said TikTok has also helped build connections with customers across the country.
“There have been times when employees told me customers mentioned finding us through TikTok,” Rozek said. “Now, when I’m in the store, I’ll see someone do a double-take, and I think, ‘Do you know me because of TikTok?’”
The platform’s looming ban has Rozek and her mother, who owns the boutique, considering other ways to market their business.
While they’re hopeful about exploring new opportunities, Rozek admits that no alternative platform currently offers the same level of ease and authenticity.