WALTON, Ky. — Some northern Kentucky-based small businesses are facing an uphill battle, trying to stay afloat amid inflation.

Jayne Napier, owner of Bailey Jaynes Bakery & Café, said the past four years have been an act of labor and love as she works to create delicious treats and meals for her community despite the rising costs of goods.

“We're just trying to plug along and make it through this terrible time,” she said. “The costs, they just keep rising and rising and rising, and I don't see any end (to) it.”

She shared the bakery is heavily affected by the increasing cost of ingredients. Four years ago, she said she could buy 15 cartons of eggs for $28. Now, that same amount costs her $89, a nearly 300% increase.

“We go through four crates a week, so that's $400 a week in eggs," she said.

It’s a shared sentiment in northern Kentucky, where small business owners are forced to close their doors because of rising costs and a lack of consumers making purchases.

Mother and son duo Janine and Joshua Bradbury, co-owners of the Black Goose, a small antique gift and coffee shop, are concerned about the rising costs of imported coffee beans and tariffs.

“The biggest concern that I have is the increasing cost of coffee beans being imported into the country because it is getting more expensive due to a lot of factors,” Joshua Bradbury said.

Despite these circumstances, the Bradburys and many others are working tirelessly to negotiate prices and keep costs low for customers.

Leaders from the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce have brainstormed ways they can help more small businesses and are urging people to shop local.

“We're asking everybody to be intentional and deliberate in visiting those bars and restaurants ... and the retail shops that are owned by the small businesses,” said Brent Cooper, the Chamber's president and CEO. “Do everything you can to patronize those businesses and help them grow and thrive. We need them in our economy.”

Napier said the business isn’t just about selling food. It's about connecting with her community.

“You're not going to get a fresher doughnut in Walton than from us," she said. "It's made every night right here, ready to go in the morning when you walk in the door."

The Bradburys shared a similar view.

“We're not trying to become millionaires,” Janine Bradbury said. “Just make a little bit of money for all the work. I've never worked harder in my life.”

According to a 2023 U.S. Small Business Administration report, small businesses make up 99% of all businesses in Kentucky, which has more than 300,000.