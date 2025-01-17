CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Leinenkugel’s officially closed the doors to its Chippewa Falls brewery Friday.

The brewery has been a staple in the community for over 150 years.

In November, parent company Molson Coors announced it would move all brewing operations to Milwaukee.

It’s a change that brings up a lot of mixed emotions for Dick Leinenkugel, whose family founded the brewery in 1867 and owned it until 1988.

“It’s sad that we are not going to be able to continue that legacy of brewing beer in Chippewa Falls,” Leinenkugel said over the phone Friday.

Leinenkugel and his brother Jake offered to buy back the brewery from Molson Coors. He said that offer was rejected. Leinenkugel said they tried to compromise with the company but have not heard back.

“Unfortunately, 56 people are losing their jobs because of this decision,” he said. “So, it hurts. I hope that the community of Chippewa Falls will continue to support Leinenkugel’s.”

That hurt is reflected by many long-time residents of Chippewa Falls. Julene Bowe has lived in the area for over 60 years.

She said she has fond memories at the brewery.

“Leinenkugel’s is part of our history, it’s part of our Chippewa Falls legacy,” Bowe said. “We’ve been so blessed in this community to have the Leinenkugel’s establishment.”

The brewery’s pub and gift shop, Leinie Lodge, and pilot brewery will remain open.

Bowe said she’s still worried about the impacts the closure will have on business and tourism in town.

“I think this is going to be a big deficit to our tourism, to our impact, to the history,” she said. “It’s just sad. I really hope we can do something.”

Leinenkugel said he and Jake haven’t given up on buying the brewery back yet. He said they’re open to simply buying back the brewery assets, even if they can’t keep the Leinenkugel name.

“If they're just willing to sell the brewing assets, that would necessitate another strategy for us,” Leinenkugel said. “Either way, we would certainly love to brew here at the original site that our great great grandfather did 158 years ago.”