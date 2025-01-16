DALLAS — South Texas grocery chain H-E-B announced the purchase of property in the city of Dallas on Wednesday. The 10-acre property is located at the southeast corner of Hillcrest Road and LBJ Freeway. H-E-B is planning to build its first Dallas-based store, although the purchase is just the first building block in a process that could take some time.

“While we have a lot of work to do, we look forward to connecting with our neighbors, the city, and community stakeholders to ensure we create a destination that best supports this community,” said Mabrie Jackson, public affairs managing director for H-E-B and Central Market.

No timeline was released for the completion of the store.

“This is the first step in a long process, and we hope to share more details with our neighbors soon," Jackson said.

H-E-B currently has locations in Frisco, Plano, and Allen, with plans for stores in Prosper, Irving, and Rockwall. This location, however, would be the closest to downtown Dallas.

H-E-B was recently rated the top U.S. grocery store in the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index for the second year in a row.