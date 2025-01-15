MILWAUKEE — Owning a small business can be tough enough on its own.

But when life throws a heartbreaking curveball, it can get even harder to balance the demands of the job.

In November of last year, the co-owners of 1840 Brewing Co. in Milwaukee revealed they were dealing with a life-threatening health scare.

Stephanie Vetter, who founded and owns 1840 Brewing with her husband Kyle, was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The couple has two young daughters.

It all started when Stephanie Vetter went to see a doctor for what she thought were lasting complications from COVID-19.

“She had some shortness of breath,” Kyle Vetter said. “The scan showed pulmonary embolisms. It also showed a mass on her pancreas.”

Stephanie Vetter was admitted into the hospital, and stayed for five days while more tests and a biopsy were done.

“When you get a diagnosis like Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, nothing else matters,” said Kyle Vetter. “We are just having this period where we are trying to reorganize our priorities.”

As their priorities immediately shifted, brewery owners and workers from all around Wisconsin heard the Vetter’s story and began stepping up to help.

“Molson Coors, Black Husky Brewing, The Explorium Brewpub, Lakefront Brewery, Third Space Brewery, Venture Brewing, OPE! Brewing, Torzala Brewing Co., and Vennture Brew Co.,” listed Kyle Vetter. “And they’re not all local. There’s also 3 Sheeps Brewing in Sheboygan. Help is coming from all over the place.”

The response has shown how tight-knit the brewing community in Wisconsin is.

“People we don’t even know are reaching out to donate, or buying stuff from the breweries,” said Kyle Vetter.

Kyle Vetter credited friends and family with rallying around their daughters during this difficult time, as he takes his wife to doctor appointments.

“People are asking if they can come over for a play date or telling us to drop them off with them for a while,” he said. “It’s been great.”

Kyle Vetter said his wife wants to express her deepest thanks to everyone personally, but she is in the middle of tough treatment. He said they’re hopeful that the treatment is working.

“Her tumor markers are dropping at a pace that her doctor is really happy about,” said Kyle Vetter. “They’re happy with Steph’s response to the treatments so far. Unfortunately, the side effects to the oral chemo pill are nausea and tiredness.”

As they fight as a family to help Stephanie Vetter survive, they are also fighting to keep their brewery going and support their employees.

“We really want to step up for them and keep things moving so that we can grow this business and keep providing for their families,” said Kyle Vetter.

While they acknowledge that it’s still a long road ahead, Kyle Vetter said they’ve really gotten a heartfelt reminder of what matters most.

“Reach out to your loved ones, let them know you are there and care about them, and support your family,” he said. “We are really feeling that right now, and it really helps with healing.”

If you would like to help, you can donate here.